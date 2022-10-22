Si Woo Kim shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Si Woo Kim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 58th at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his fourth shot into the native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Kim's tee shot went 254 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Kim hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.