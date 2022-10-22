Shane Lowry shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Shane Lowry hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 14th at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Lowry chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Lowry hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 205-yard par-3 10th, Lowry missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Lowry to 2 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 11th, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Lowry's tee shot went 264 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 19 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.