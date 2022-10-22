Sepp Straka putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 third round in the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Sepp Straka hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his day tied for 58th at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Sepp Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Straka to 2 over for the round.