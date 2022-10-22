-
-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina
-
October 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 22, 2022
-
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz putts from off the green to make birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Sebastián Muñoz hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 47th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a 309 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Muñoz chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Muñoz hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
Muñoz tee shot went 235 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Muñoz to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Muñoz's 126 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 over for the round.
-
-