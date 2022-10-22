Seamus Power putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 third round in the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Seamus Power hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Power finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 312 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Seamus Power chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seamus Power to 1 under for the round.

Power hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Power to even-par for the round.

Power tee shot went 222 yards to the native area and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Power to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Power hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 15th. This moved Power to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Power hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Power to 3 over for the round.