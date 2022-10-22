Scottie Scheffler shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Scottie Scheffler hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 47th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Scheffler's tee shot went 169 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

Scheffler hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Scheffler hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th. This moved Scheffler to 3 over for the round.