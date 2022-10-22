Scott Stallings putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 third round in the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Scott Stallings hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stallings finished his day tied for 47th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 315 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Scott Stallings chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stallings hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings to even-par for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.