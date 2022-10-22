Sanghyun Park shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Sanghyun Park hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Park finished his day tied for 47th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the par-4 third, Park's 76 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Park to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Park hit a tee shot 124 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Park to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Park hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Park to 1 under for the round.

Park got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Park to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Park hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Park to 1 under for the round.

Park hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Park to even for the round.

Park missed the green on his first shot on the 230-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Park to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 16th, Park went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Park to even-par for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Park got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Park to 1 over for the round.