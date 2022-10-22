Sanghun Shin shoots 6-over 77 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Sanghun Shin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 15 over for the tournament. Shin finished his day in 78th at 15 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second, Shin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Shin to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Shin hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Shin to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Shin hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his sixth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Shin to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Shin had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shin to 3 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Shin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shin to 4 over for the round.

Shin missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 10th but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved Shin to 3 over for the round.

Shin hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Shin to 4 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 16th, Shin went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Shin to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Shin hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Shin to 6 over for the round.