Sam Burns putts well in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Sam Burns hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his day tied for 14th at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the par-5 second, Sam Burns's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Sam Burns to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 360-yard par-4 third, Burns went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

Burns hit his drive 376 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 645-yard par-5 fourth. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Burns hit a tee shot 117 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Burns hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.