Sahith Theegala shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Sahith Theegala hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 74th at 9 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 first, Theegala chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Theegala chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 2 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Theegala hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Theegala got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Theegala to 2 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Theegala's tee shot went 264 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 20 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Theegala hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Theegala to 2 over for the round.