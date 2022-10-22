S.H. Kim shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, S.H. Kim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 65th at 4 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 303 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Kim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.

Kim hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 11th, Kim got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Kim chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.