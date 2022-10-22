Ryan Palmer putts well in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Ryan Palmer hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Palmer finished his day tied for 61st at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Ryan Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryan Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Palmer hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.