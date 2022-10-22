Russell Henley shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Russell Henley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Henley hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.

On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Henley's 183 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Henley hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Henley had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.

Henley got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 4 under for the round.