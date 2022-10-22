Rory McIlroy putts well in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Rory McIlroy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McIlroy finished his day in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second, Rory McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McIlroy hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, McIlroy hit his 227 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 12th, McIlroy chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, McIlroy's tee shot went 265 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 19 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, McIlroy had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.