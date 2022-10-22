  • Rory McIlroy putts well in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

  • In the third round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Rory McIlroy sticks wedge to yield birdie at THE CJ CUP

    In the third round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.