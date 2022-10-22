-
Rickie Fowler shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina
October 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 22, 2022
Features
Fowler, Montgomery and Suh play Jenga while eating Korean cuisine at THE CJ CUP
Prior to THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Rickie Fowler, Justin Suh and Taylor Montgomery compete in a Bibigo-themed game of Jenga before enjoying Korean cuisine that the players eat during the tournament week.
In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Rickie Fowler hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 47th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
After a 351 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Fowler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 195-yard par-3 green seventh, Fowler suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Fowler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
Fowler got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.
Fowler hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.
