Mito Pereira shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Mito Pereira hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 338 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Pereira chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 third, Pereira's tee shot went 295 yards to the native area, his second shot went 33 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.

Pereira hit his drive 369 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 645-yard par-5 fourth. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Pereira's 141 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.

Pereira hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.