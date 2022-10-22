Max Homa shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Max Homa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 29th at 4 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 318 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Homa chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Homa chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

After a 361 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Homa chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 seventh green, Homa suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Homa at 2 under for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Homa's tee shot went 271 yards to the native area, his second shot went 123 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 123 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Homa hit his next to the native area. He hit his sixth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Homa's tee shot went 253 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Homa had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.