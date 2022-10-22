Maverick McNealy putts well in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Maverick McNealy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Maverick McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, McNealy's tee shot went 186 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, McNealy had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, McNealy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McNealy hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.