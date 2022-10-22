Matt Kuchar shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Matt Kuchar hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kuchar hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 seventh green, Kuchar suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kuchar at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kuchar chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Kuchar's tee shot went 165 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 18th, after his drive went to the native area Kuchar stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.