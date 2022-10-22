-
Matt Fitzpatrick putts well in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina
October 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Matt Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matt Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Fitzpatrick hit his 212 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
Fitzpatrick hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Fitzpatrick's 136 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
On his second stroke on the 490-yard par-4 11th, Fitzpatrick went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Fitzpatrick hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.
