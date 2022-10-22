Luke List finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Luke List hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 47th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 319 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, List chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, List hit a tee shot 121 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

List hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, List's 135 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, List's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

List tee shot went 259 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing List to 2 under for the round.