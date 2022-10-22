Lucas Glover shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Lucas Glover hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 61st at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

At the 435-yard par-4 first, Glover's tee shot went 286 yards to the native area, his second shot went 97 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Glover's 72 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.