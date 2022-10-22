Lee Hodges shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Lee Hodges hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 first, Hodges went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Hodges chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hodges hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Hodges hit a tee shot 129 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Hodges chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hodges had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

Hodges hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hodges hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

Hodges hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.