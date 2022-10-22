Kurt Kitayama shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Kurt Kitayama hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 2nd at 12 under with Jon Rahm and K.H. Lee; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the par-5 second, Kitayama's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Kitayama chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

Kitayama got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Kitayama hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Kitayama's tee shot went 325 yards to the native area, his second shot went 211 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.