Kevin Kisner shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Kevin Kisner hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 74th at 9 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

Kisner hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kisner hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Kisner to 3 over for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 17th, Kisner chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kisner to 4 over for the round.