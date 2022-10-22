Keith Mitchell putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 third round in the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Keith Mitchell hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Keith Mitchell had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Keith Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Mitchell's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 113 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Mitchell's 193 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.