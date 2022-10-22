Keegan Bradley putts well in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Keegan Bradley hit 15 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bradley finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 344 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Keegan Bradley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Keegan Bradley to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Bradley hit a tee shot 122 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

Bradley tee shot went 154 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Bradley hit his 245 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Bradley's 126 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 5 under for the round.

Bradley hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.