K.H. Lee shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

K.H. Lee hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 2nd at 12 under with Jon Rahm and Kurt Kitayama; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 356 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Lee chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Lee hit a tee shot 125 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lee had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Lee hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Lee hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 230-yard par-3 14th green, Lee suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lee at 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Lee's 201 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.