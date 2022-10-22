Justin Thomas shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Justin Thomas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at even for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 47th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

Thomas hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 645-yard par-5 fourth. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Thomas hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

Thomas hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Thomas hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Thomas to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Thomas hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Thomas chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Thomas hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.