Justin Suh shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Justin Suh hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Suh finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Suh hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Suh reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

Suh hit his third shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Suh chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Suh's 125 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Suh hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Suh to 2 under for the round.