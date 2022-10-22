Jordan Spieth shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Jordan Spieth hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 63rd at 3 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Spieth hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Spieth hit a tee shot 124 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Spieth chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 15th, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Spieth hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 16th. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.