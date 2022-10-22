Jon Rahm shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Jon Rahm hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 2nd at 12 under with K.H. Lee and Kurt Kitayama; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 327 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Rahm chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot into the native area on the 205-yard par-3 10th, Rahm scored a bogey, leaving him at 1 over for the round.

Rahm hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Rahm to 2 over for the round.

Rahm hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 580-yard par-5 12th. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rahm hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 17th. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.