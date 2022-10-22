John Huh shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

John Huh hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 65th at 4 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Huh chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 360-yard par-4 third, Huh went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Huh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 seventh green, Huh suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Huh at 1 under for the round.

On the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Huh hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Huh's tee shot went 176 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Huh hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.