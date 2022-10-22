Jason Day putts well in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Jason Day hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Day finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

Jason Day hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 645-yard par-5 fourth. This moved Jason Day to 1 under for the round.

Day hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Day hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Day's 137 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Day hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Day had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.