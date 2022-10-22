J.T. Poston putts himself to an even-par third round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, J.T. Poston hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his day tied for 65th at 4 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, J.T. Poston hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poston to even-par for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Poston had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Poston chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Poston's 158 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

Poston hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Poston had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to even for the round.