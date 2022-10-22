J.J. Spaun shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, J.J. Spaun hit 16 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Spaun hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Spaun hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Spaun's 150 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Spaun's tee shot went 224 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Spaun had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.