Hideki Matsuyama shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Hideki Matsuyama hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at even for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 47th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 first, Matsuyama went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Matsuyama hit his 273 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Matsuyama took a drop on his third. He finished by putting his fourth shot onto the green and two putted for double bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Matsuyama hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 12th. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Matsuyama hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Matsuyama had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.