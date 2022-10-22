-
Harris English shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina
October 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Harris English and Sungjae Im compete in bunker challenge
Prior to THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Harris English and Sungjae Im teach you how to hit different fairway bunker shots before moving closer to the green for a long bunker shot and a fried egg bunker shot.
Harris English hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, English's tee shot went 132 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, English had a 211 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to even for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, English's tee shot went 216 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 16th, English's 131 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, English hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved English to even for the round.
