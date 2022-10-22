8-over 79 by Gary Woodland in third round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Gary Woodland hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 65th at 4 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Woodland chipped in his sixth shot, finishing with a bogey for the hole and moving Woodland to even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Woodland his second shot was a drop, his fourth shot was a drop, and his approach went 90 yards to the green where he one putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Woodland hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Woodland at 7 over for the round.

Woodland hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Woodland to 8 over for the round.

After a tee shot into the native area on the 230-yard par-3 14th, Woodland scored a bogey, leaving him at 9 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Woodland's 111 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 8 over for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 9 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Woodland had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 8 over for the round.