Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Emiliano Grillo hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 352 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Grillo chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Grillo's tee shot went 182 yards to the fringe and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Grillo's tee shot went 228 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.