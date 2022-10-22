Denny McCarthy shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, McCarthy hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McCarthy hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McCarthy hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.