Davis Riley shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina
October 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 22, 2022
In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Davis Riley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Riley finished his day in 71st at 6 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a 299 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Riley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Riley chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Riley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Riley at 1 under for the round.
Riley hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.
Riley got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.
