Davis Riley shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Davis Riley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Riley finished his day in 71st at 6 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Riley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Riley chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Riley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Riley at 1 under for the round.

Riley hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.