Danny Willett shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Danny Willett hit 15 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

Willett got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Willett chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Willett hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

After a 346 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Willett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Willett's 134 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Willett's tee shot went 165 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Willett chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Willett had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Willett's tee shot went 219 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 23 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Willett hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Willett to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 3 over for the round.