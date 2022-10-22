Corey Conners shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Corey Conners hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Conners chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Conners hit his next to the fringe. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Conners hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Conners to even for the round.

Conners hit his tee at the green on the 195-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

Conners hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 205-yard par-3 10th, Conners missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Conners to even for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Conners had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.