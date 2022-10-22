Collin Morikawa putts well in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Collin Morikawa hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Morikawa finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Collin Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Morikawa hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a 353 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 195-yard par-3 green seventh, Morikawa suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

Morikawa hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.