Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 63rd at 3 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

At the sixth, 520-yard par-4, Bezuidenhout hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

Bezuidenhout tee shot went 193 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Bezuidenhout's tee shot went 263 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bezuidenhout hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 over for the round.