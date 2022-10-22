Chris Kirk shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Chris Kirk hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 325 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Kirk chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to even for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Kirk's tee shot went 203 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Kirk had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to even for the round.