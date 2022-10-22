Chez Reavie shoots 5-over 76 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Chez Reavie hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his day in 72nd at 7 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Reavie hit a tee shot 124 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Reavie hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Reavie to 5 over for the round.