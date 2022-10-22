-
Cameron Young shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina
October 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Young's nice approach leads to birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Cameron Young makes birdie on the par-4 11th hole.
In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Cameron Young hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Young finished his day in 28th at 5 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a 318 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Young chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
Young hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Young chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Young to 3 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Young hit a tee shot 123 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Young to 4 under for the round.
At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Young got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.
Young missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 10th but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Young to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Young chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Young to 5 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Young hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Young at 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Young's 155 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 5 under for the round.
